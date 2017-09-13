J-P: Temperatures near 90 by the weekend

Overnight, we will see some clearing after midnight with lows in the 60s.

Thursday should be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-80s. Our forecast will remain mainly dry through the upcoming weekend. The high school football forecast looks mostly clear with temperatures in the 70s.

Friday should be warm with the sunshine returning. Expect afternoon highs to reach the mid to upper 80s with no rain in the forecast.

The weekend weather will feel more like Summertime with highs in the mid-80s Saturday. While rain chances will remain low, we could see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures by Sunday afternoon will reach 87 degrees.

If you have plans for a college football games this weekend, expect mostly sunny skies and rain-free conditions at the games. The weather will be a bit muggier.

Our rain chances will hover in the 20-percent range during the afternoon.\

