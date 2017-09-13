Help donate to the Irma Relief Effort

Victims of Hurricane Irma, which hit parts of the southeast earlier this week, need your help. WBRC FOX6 will be opening up a phone bank on Thursday, September 14th, to help collect donations to The Salvation Army.

Phone Bank Information

# to Call: (205) 583-4303

(205) 583-4303 Phone Line Hours: 6-9 am | 12-1:15 pm | 4-6:30 pm | 9-10:30 pm

Donate Online

If you want to help out online you can. Click here to submit your donation. You can also text STORM to 51555 to receive a link via text.

Mail your Donations

You can also mail a check to the Salvation Army. Send them to: The Salvation Army, PO BOX 1959, Atlanta, GA 30301

Please designate “Hurricane Irma” on all checks.



After the Phone Bank

You can always call to help out the Salvation Army. Just call (1-800-SAL-ARMY).

