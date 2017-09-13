Tenant says huge Forestdale house fire was an accident

Fire crews responded Tuesday night to a huge house fire on Crumley Chapel Road in Forestdale.



A Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy on the scene said they received a call about a possible meth lab, and when they arrived the house was in flames.



However, the man who rents the home said there was no meth lab.



"No sir, no sir, I put my hand on the bible and God strike me down right now and take what little I got left. No sir I've never cooked crystal meth," said Remus Scalf.



Instead he said the flames were the result of a horrible accident.



Scalf said he's been renting the house and renovating it since early this year. Tuesday night his parents came over to see what he had done, including the work on the fireplace.



"We had put a little fire in there, because we put our new granite on and we were just wanting to show it off," he said.



But when they came outside, Scalf said he noticed something that wasn't right.



"I looked up and I see some sparks coming from outside of the chimney, down low," Scalf said.



Scalf believes there were cracks in the chimney. The fire eventually spread with smoke still coming up Wednesday morning.



Gaylon Brownlow lives just below the home, and saw the flames from his back yard.



"We heard a boom too, and we knew something was going on," Brownlow said.



Scalf lives at the home with his daughter. He says they lost just about everything in the fire.



"The most important thing right now is we're both OK. And we're together. And the Lord ain't brought us all this way to quit on us today," Scalf continued.

