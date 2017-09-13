Hoover PD fighting crime with humor and hashtags

They're funny tweets, utilizing familiar images from TV shows and movies, but the message behind them is serious.

"It's funny, but at the end of the day, the reminder is before you go to bed or before you shut everything down for the night, remember to lock it up," said Hoover Police Officer Brian Hale.

He saw the idea from an agency in another state. They used funny pictures with the intent to drive home the point to lock your doors both in your home and in your car before you go to bed.

"We have two different hashtags one is #didYouLockIt? and the other is the #9pmLockItUp," said Hale.

The hope being when the crooks come looking for valuables, they'll keep walking because they can't get in.

"If it's a video, if it's a funny picture, if that's what it takes to make folks remember and to remind them, hey lock your doors lets make it difficult for them, then it's working," said Hale.

Since that first initial post, this whole campaign has snowballed. Now other agencies around the Birmingham Metro Area have also latched on.

Hale says local agencies are now even sharing ideas and sharing posts to hopefully stop a problem before it happens.

"We share information in the investigative phase, especially with the Metro Area Crime Center, but why not use it in the public information realm as well," said Hale.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.