WBRC partners with HuffPost to host forum addressing inner-city violence

WBRC FOX6 News is partnering with HuffPost to discuss the problem of inner-city violence in Birmingham.

A panel of community leaders will join WBRC’s own Sarah Verser to investigate the topic: “Overcoming and Surviving Inner-City Violence.” The program is part of HuffPost's "Listen to America" bus tour, a 25-city tour devoted to listening to the concerns of people across the country.

This free event is open to the public and will be held on Tuesday, September 19 at 6 p.m. at 16th Street Baptist Church.

For information about the event or to register to attend, click here.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.