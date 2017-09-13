Officials react to Sentance's resignation

Alabama School Superintendent Michael Sentence resigned Wednesday.

"You could see this was a train wreck. This was a bad situation from the beginning," Richard Franklin with the American Federation of Teachers said.

Sentance in his resignation letter to Governor Kay Ivy said he was humbled by the experience of being superintendent and hopes the state will make children a priority.

Ivey talked with Sentance and thanked him for his service.

"I think he is a very bright individual. He tried but there were moments of friction. We just got to see what the board wants to do tomorrow," Ivey said.

There have been critics of the Sentance. Gadsden Representative and House minority leader Craig Ford asked Sentance to step down.

"A lot of it was the way he was hired. There was a black cloud over him on the way he was hired. It wasn't good to have someone with his past credentials down here running the department of education," Ford said.

Jefferson County Superintendent Craig Pouncey was a candidate but an ethics complaint was leaked against Pouncey which later dismissed and resulted in a lawsuit.

Franklin with the American Federation of Teachers believes Pouncey would be a good candidate again.

"I hope the state school board members come together and they follow their own guidelines that they have set and we shouldn't be in the situation we are in today," Franklin said.

Ford and Franklin both said Pouncey would do a good job. Pouncey was unavailable for comment Wednesday. We are told he may address the resignation and if he wants the job again Thursday.

