Gov. Ivey not a fan of proposed changes to Lt. Governor's election process

One state lawmaker is pushing a constitutional amendment calling for drastic changes in the Lt. Governor's office.

Senator Gerald Dail of Lineville wants the Governor and Lt. Governor to run in tandem. He also wants to move the Lt. Governor completely out of the presiding over the Alabama Senate.

Governor Kay Ivey, who was Lt. Governor, says she has problems with the plan.

"I think the Lt. Governor, whoever that should be, needs to run independently for a statewide position. So, the people of Alabama could choose who the next governor of Alabama could possibly be." Ivey said.

Ivey said she hasn't read Dail’s bill at this time

