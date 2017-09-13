Former Blount County school administrator faces new child pornography charges

A former Blounty County High School administrator charged in 2015 with secretly taping a nude 14-year-old girl at his home is facing four new charges.

Tim Clevenger was charged Tuesday with two counts of possessing child pornography and two counts of producing it.

According to the new charges, investigators found video of child breast and genital nudity on a computer issued to Clevenger by the Blount County Board of Education, a video the investigators say he made through the blinds of his home of a child under the age of 16 while she was in the shower.

Clevenger was arrested on similar charges in 2015 for allegedly recording video of a nude 14-year-old girl while she was showering in a bathroom at his home in Cleveland in December 2013, but these new charges accuse him of doing something similar on at least two other occasions.

Clevenger allegedly recorded the video from outside his home through the blinds. The DA says the teenage victim didn't know she was being recorded.

Clevenger had been the assistant principal for 11 years and with the Blount County Schools system for 18 years. He was also the junior high school coach for boys' basketball and football.

