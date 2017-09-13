JeffCo Commissioner David Carrington drops out of governor's race

Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington dropped out of Alabama's 2018 gubernatorial race on Wednesday.

Carrington released the following statement:

After prayerful consideration, I’ve decided it’s time for me to end my campaign for Governor.

My six-month journey has been fascinating – one I will never forget or regret. I’ve learned so much about our state, its politics, its citizens and myself.

My decision has nothing to do with health or relationship issues; it just wasn’t meant to be.

To my family and friends, thank you for your words of encouragement. To my contributors and volunteers, thank you for the confidence you placed in me. To my wife Sonia, thank you for your unending love and support. And, to the remaining candidates, Godspeed.

I plan to serve out the remainder of my term on the Jefferson County Commission and have no current plans to seek another elected office in the future. It was never about the position; it was always about improving the quality of government for our citizens.

In closing, I want my campaign contributors to know they will be reimbursed in full and my vendors to know they will be paid in full.

David