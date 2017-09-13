Sources say State Superintendent Michael Sentance has resigned - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Sources tell WBRC FOX6 News State School Superintendent Michael Sentance's resignation letter has been delivered to Governor Kay Ivey's office.

The governor's office is expected to make a statement Wednesday.

The Jefferson County affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) on Tuesday passed a resolution of No Confidence in Sentance.

