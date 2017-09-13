Jill: Remnants of Irma keep it kind of gloomy one more day

The remnants of Irma continue to produce clouds and areas of drizzle and light rain across central Alabama. The center of the system lifts off to the north gradually through tomorrow. The weather will slowly improve.

I think we will see more breaks of sunshine this afternoon, mainly south of I-20 than compared to yesterday. More sunny breaks are on tap for tomorrow too area wide. Expect high temperatures in the upper 60s today and lower 80s tomorrow. There will be a 40% chance for light rain and drizzle today and a 20% chance tomorrow.



We will end the week with temperatures closer to normal along with mainly dry conditions. Expect lows in the middle 60s and highs in the middle 80s.

The weather looks great for Sideline with temperatures in the 70s.



The chance for rain looks lower now on Saturday. I am just keeping a 20% chance to the southeast of Tuscaloosa and that’s it for now.

You’ll get to enjoy partly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Be sure to lather on the sunscreen if you are going to be outside for a long duration, like at a college football game. I am also keeping it mainly dry on Sunday too and similar high temperatures in the middle and upper 80s.



The weather pattern going into next week looks warm and dry. Temperatures will be right around normal which means lows in the middle and upper 60s and highs in the middle and upper 80s. You’ll have to think about watering the lawn and your late summer and early fall plants.



TROPICAL UPDATE:

Hurricane Jose has 75 mph winds and moving southeast at 7 mph and located at least 500 miles north of the Virgin Islands and is forecast to track southeast and then loop back to the west and then northwest through Friday. Over the weekend it is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm and track northeast and remain away from the United States at this time.



