Gov. Ivey: Autocar bringing hundreds of jobs to JeffCo

Autocar LLC. is coming to Jefferson County and bring hundreds of jobs with it, Gov. Ivey announced Wednesday morning in Birmingham.

The company is expected to take over an existing, one million square foot building on Highway 79 that is both in Birmingham and Centerpoint. The project is a $120 million investment.

Ivey said the Indiana-based business will be a major auto supplier for the area and will create 746 jobs.

"Autocar carefully considered location across the country and selected Birmingham for many reasons," Chairman Andrew Taitz said in a news release. "Among them are access to a great business environment, strong state and local governmental partners, a skilled workforce and proximity to our customers and suppliers."

Some workers have already been hired.

Autocar, founded, in 1897, is the oldest auto brand in the U.S. and operates in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and other major cities.

The company is expected to contribute $229 million annually to the state's GDP, the release said.

