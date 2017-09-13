Georgia-Pacific to open $100 million lumber facility in Talladega

Georgia-Pacific will immediately begin construction on a new $100 million lumber production facility that will employ more than 100 people full-time, the company announced.

The 300,000 square foot facility is scheduled to open in late 2018 and will generate around $5 million in payroll annually, according to the company website. It will be housed in the former Georgia-Pacific plywood plant that closed in 2008.

“The availability of talent and natural resources makes Talladega an ideal site for this new lumber production facility,” said Fritz Mason, vice president and general manager, Georgia-Pacific Lumber.

There are currently more than 2,300 employees in Alabama as well as seven facilities.

The new facility is expected to produce 230 million board feet of lumber a year at the start of operation.

