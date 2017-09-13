Man found shot to death in Birmingham identified

Birmingham police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Wednesday morning.

Authorities have identified the man as 32-year-old Demorris Sealy.

Sealy's body was found outside of Kingston Grocery on 44th Place North.

“We feel very strongly the victim knew his killer. Our focus now is bringing that individual to justice and providing a sense of closure to the family," said Sgt. Bryan Shelton.

No arrests have been made.

