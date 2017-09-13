Man found shot to death in Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man found shot to death in Birmingham

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Damian Johnson/WBRC) (Source: Damian Johnson/WBRC)
(Source: Damian Johnson/WBRC) (Source: Damian Johnson/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a homicide.

A man was found shot to death Wednesday morning.

His body was found outside of Kingston Grocery on 44th Place North.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly