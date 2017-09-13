Man found shot to death in Birmingham

Birmingham police are investigating a homicide.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide.More >>
Georgia-Pacific will immediately begin construction on a new $100 million lumber production facility that will employ more than 100 people full-time, the company announced.More >>
Georgia-Pacific will immediately begin construction on a new $100 million lumber production facility that will employ more than 100 people full-time, the company announced.More >>
Maria Machin is excited to get back to her Sarasota home following Hurricane Irma. "We are anxious to go back home to see what we can do there. may be a lot of cleanup,” she said.More >>
Maria Machin is excited to get back to her Sarasota home following Hurricane Irma. "We are anxious to go back home to see what we can do there. may be a lot of cleanup,” she said.More >>
We have an overcast day headed our way again today, but it shouldn't be as wet.More >>
We have an overcast day headed our way again today, but it shouldn't be as wet.More >>
Many of the people waiting to return to their homes in Florida are spending another night here in Alabama.More >>
Many of the people waiting to return to their homes in Florida are spending another night here in Alabama.More >>