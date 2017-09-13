JoJo's Biloxi Gumbo

Ingredients:



2 cups all purpose flour

1 cup canola oil

1/2 stick unsalted butter

2 cups red onion- diced

2 cups celery- diced

2 cups bell pepper- diced

2 Tbsp garlic- minced

2-3lbs smoked sausage- Sliced

4-5lbs boneless skinless chicken thighs

1 gallon chicken stock

1/2 gallon water

1 large can skinless San Marzano tomatoes

2 cups Worcestershire

2Tbsp Old Bay

2Tbsp Cajun seasoning

1Tbsp dry thyme

2lbs frozen okra



Directions:



In large stockpot heat 1/2 cup oil to med-hi. Add chicken, cook till browned, remove, let cool & cube to desired size add sausage, brown, remove



Add remaining oil & butter to pot. Whisk in flower and continue to whisk until flour is cooked and turns a chocolate color.

Do not let it burn! Stir constantly!



Add veggies stirring frequently, until tender. Then add chicken, sausage, stock, water, Worcestershire, old bay, thyme, & Cajun seasoning. Open can of tomatoes and crush them by hand into the gumbo, add tomato juice also. Turn up temp to high/med-hi and bring to a boil, constantly stirring, then reduce heat and simmer 2 hours.

Remove from heat and stir in frozen okra. Let cool. This will thicken up your gumbo. Serve over rice w/ fresh herbs & gumbo file.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.