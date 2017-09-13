JoJo's Biloxi Gumbo

Ingredients:
2 cups all purpose flour
1 cup canola oil
1/2 stick unsalted butter
2 cups red onion- diced
2 cups celery- diced
2 cups bell pepper- diced
2 Tbsp garlic- minced
2-3lbs smoked sausage- Sliced
4-5lbs boneless skinless chicken thighs
1 gallon chicken stock
1/2 gallon water
1 large can skinless San Marzano tomatoes
2 cups Worcestershire
2Tbsp Old Bay
2Tbsp Cajun seasoning
1Tbsp dry thyme
2lbs frozen okra
Directions:
In large stockpot heat 1/2 cup oil to med-hi. Add chicken, cook till browned, remove, let cool & cube to desired size add sausage, brown, remove
Add remaining oil & butter to pot. Whisk in flower and continue to whisk until flour is cooked and turns a chocolate color.
Do not let it burn! Stir constantly!
Add veggies stirring frequently, until tender. Then add chicken, sausage, stock, water, Worcestershire, old bay, thyme, & Cajun seasoning. Open can of tomatoes and crush them by hand into the gumbo, add tomato juice also. Turn up temp to high/med-hi and bring to a boil, constantly stirring, then reduce heat and simmer 2 hours.
Remove from heat and stir in frozen okra. Let cool. This will thicken up your gumbo. Serve over rice w/ fresh herbs & gumbo file.
