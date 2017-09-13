BBQ Chicken Taco Recipe

Ingredients:
2 tbs. olive oil
2/3 Cup Diced Red Pepper
3/4 Cup Frozen Whole Kernel Sweet Corn, Thawed
3/4 Cup Canned unsalted Black Beans, Rinsed and Drained
12oz. Skinless, Boneless Rotisserie Chicken Breast, shredded
1/3 Cup Organic BBQ Sauce
10(6-in.) Corn Tortillas
1/2 Cup Plain 2% Reduced-Fat Greek Yogurt
3 Tbsp. Chopped Fresh Cilantro Leaves, Plus more for Garnish
1 tbsp. fresh lime juice
1/4 tab. Kosher Salt
Directions:
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over Medium. Add bell pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in corn and black beans;cook until warmed through. Set aside
Place shredded chicken and barbecue sauce in a microwave-safe bowl. Mix until thoroughly coated. Loosely cover, and microwave at HIGH 1 minute or until warmed through.
Warm tortillas according to package directions. Place 3 tablespoons chicken mixture in center of each tortilla. Top each tortilla with 3 tablespoons bell pepper mixture.
Place yogurt, cilantro, lime juice, and salt in a small bowl. Whisk to combine. Dollop each tack with about 1 tablespoon yogurt mixture. Sprinkle tacos with cilantro.
