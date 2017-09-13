BBQ Chicken Taco Recipe

Ingredients:

2 tbs. olive oil

2/3 Cup Diced Red Pepper

3/4 Cup Frozen Whole Kernel Sweet Corn, Thawed

3/4 Cup Canned unsalted Black Beans, Rinsed and Drained

12oz. Skinless, Boneless Rotisserie Chicken Breast, shredded

1/3 Cup Organic BBQ Sauce

10(6-in.) Corn Tortillas

1/2 Cup Plain 2% Reduced-Fat Greek Yogurt

3 Tbsp. Chopped Fresh Cilantro Leaves, Plus more for Garnish

1 tbsp. fresh lime juice

1/4 tab. Kosher Salt

Directions:

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over Medium. Add bell pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in corn and black beans;cook until warmed through. Set aside

Place shredded chicken and barbecue sauce in a microwave-safe bowl. Mix until thoroughly coated. Loosely cover, and microwave at HIGH 1 minute or until warmed through.

Warm tortillas according to package directions. Place 3 tablespoons chicken mixture in center of each tortilla. Top each tortilla with 3 tablespoons bell pepper mixture.

Place yogurt, cilantro, lime juice, and salt in a small bowl. Whisk to combine. Dollop each tack with about 1 tablespoon yogurt mixture. Sprinkle tacos with cilantro.

