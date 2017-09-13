Mickey: Overcast today...but not as wet

We have an overcast day headed our way again today, but it shouldn't be as wet. The remnants of Irma may be able to squeeze out an isolated brief shower for some, but that's about it. We begin the day with temps in the 50s for most.

Look for highs today in the low 70s and S winds at 5-10 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, lows near 61 and light winds.

Look for decreasing clouds on Thursday with highs near 83 and SW winds around 5 mph.

Friday looks to be a nice, warm day under partly cloudy skies, look for morning temps near 61 and highs near 87.

Our warm air is expected to continue this weekend, but moisture building in from the Gulf will give us a chance of rain in the afternoons and evenings. Take your rain gear with you if you're headed to any college football games.

Skies are expected to clear Monday through midweek next week, with highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70.

Hope you have a happy hump day!

