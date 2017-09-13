Florida evacuees anxious to get home after Hurricane Irma

Maria Machin is excited to get back to her Sarasota home following Hurricane Irma. "We are anxious to go back home to see what we can do there, may be a lot of cleanup,” she said.



Machin left Florida with her family last week and has been staying at the RV Park in Hoover for the last few days. The family plans to head south Friday , but Machin who is also traveling with her granddaughter and said she’s concerned about what may await them on their journey home .



“What if the gas stations are not open,” she said. " We're hearing that from some people. We are afraid of that,” she continued.



It's a problem her family ran into on their trip up here. "We would go to the gas station and everything was closed, closed, closed. It was a hard time,” said Machin.



Despite the stress this has caused her family, Machin said it’s was worth it to evacuate. “It was worth it to come down here especially the people of Alabama. The city, they open their arms and they made us feel like home. It was worth it for us to come and save our lives.”



