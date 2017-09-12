After game moved to Birmingham, FIU team still in Birmingham

Many of the people waiting to return to their homes in Florida are spending another night here in Alabama.

That includes the Florida International University football team, which has been here for almost a week.

The FIU Panthers have called the Sheraton hotel in downtown Birmingham home since Thursday of last week.

Hurricane Irma sending the team away from south Florida. Birmingham and UAB opening their arms to welcome the team to the Magic City

"They say the best comes out in people during very difficult times and that certainly was the case here in Birmingham,” Mike Hogan with FIU Media Relations said.

Hogan says the team is hoping to fly out Wednesday afternoon.



Logistics have made it difficult for the team to travel back to Florida so they've made the best of things in Birmingham.

No rest for the weary for players, they've been practicing and keeping tabs on their upcoming opponents.

"They've continued with their meetings. They've continued with practice. They've continued doing all of that stuff, watching film,” Hogan said.

They did have a little down time. The players took in a movie Tuesday evening.

Overall, the team taking it all in stride while keeping south Florida on their minds.

"We're keeping everyone there in our prayers and our thoughts and once we get back there we'll try and help out in anyway we can,” Hogan added.

