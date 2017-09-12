Northport city leaders are considering selling city hall

The city of Northport is exploring the idea of selling their city hall to create new retail space.



More people are moving to Northport but city leaders said the retail growth hasn’t expanded as much as they would like.



A big concern is location and where their city hall is now has caught the eye of some developers.

“The initial reaction was what are you thinking,” said Northport Councilman Jeff Hogg



Northport councilman Jeff Hogg said a few eyebrows were raised at the thought of selling city hall.



“It was a little outside of the box,” said Box.

But that’s exactly what Hogg believes needs to happen to recruit more companies into their town.



“The word insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting a different result. I felt like Northport has been stuck in that rut for a while,” said Hogg.



Jeff is also the retail development chair, so he talks to a lot of developers who told him, city hall is in a very busy part of the city, the perfect spot for commercial business.

“Growth, an expanding market, that’s what it’s all about and we hope to have a nice share of that market,” said Broadway Pizzeria Northport Owner Eric Wyatt.



And when you’re a new business owner that just opened a restaurant near by the more shops built around you the better.



“Anything that would bring more people in this area to want to live in this area would be good for more businesses like ours,” said Wyatt.



Recent data shows about $20 million are being spent in surrounding counties and cities instead of in Northport due to lack of services.



Hogg doesn’t want the city to miss out on any more revenue.

“There’s going to be a lot of balls in the air with this idea but it’s just something we are going to sit back, take all avenues and see what we can find out,” said Hogg.



Hogg said moving the city hall downtown is also on the table if they sell the property.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.