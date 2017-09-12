Meth lab fire in Adamsville - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

Meth lab fire in Adamsville

(Source: WBRC) (Source: WBRC)
ADAMSVILLE, AL (WBRC) -

Jefferson County Sheriff's department and Adamsville fire responded to the scene of a suspected meth lab fire Tuesday night.

A house on Crumly Chapel Road was the scene of the fire.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly