J-P: Sunshine returns to forecast

Expect the clouds and drizzle to continue tonight and through early Wednesday morning. We will see overcast skies on Wednesday morning with a few showers mainly west of I-65. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s.

During the morning commute, we'll see clouds and a 30-percent rain chance. Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s by Wednesday afternoon. Sunshine is expected to return to the forecast Thursday and Friday. The Fall-like temperatures are only temporary. Expect highs in the lower to mid 80s during the afternoon. The high school football forecast looks perfect with temperatures in the 70s with clear skies.

Expect a few showers on Saturday afternoon, but for most of us the sky will be sunny. Highs will reach the upper 80s. More of the same is expected Sunday.

In the tropics, Hurricane Jose continue to be no threat to the United States.

