Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 identified

A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-65 in Shelby County Tuesday night.

Authorities have identified the victim as 66-year-old Bruce Eugene Reynolds.

Police say Reynolds was standing on the shoulder of I-65 North when his 2010 Honda Accord was struck by a 2018 Freightliner driven by 35-year-old Charles McPhillomy III.

Reynolds was pronounced dead on the scene. McPhillomy was not injured.

Authorities continue to investigate.

