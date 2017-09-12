Birmingham Southern College cuts tuition in half

Birmingham Southern College today announced they're cutting their tuition almost in half to attract more students.

Research for this price reset started in August of last year.

Tuition costs are d ropping from close to 36-thousand down close to 18-thousand.

This all starts in Fall 2018.

Linda Falert-Goldsmith is the President of Birmingham Southern College and she says that this is all a part of a new growth strategy for the college.

"In order to attract more students so that they know that Birmingham Southern college is available to them. Many students believe that the price of BSC is out of their range and that the doors are closed to them and we want them to know that it’s not true."



The college also added new majors and 2 joint degree options, one with UAB and one with Samford's Cumberland Law School.



