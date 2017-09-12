JeffCo AFT calls for termination of State Superintendent Michael Sentance

The Jefferson County affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) has passed a resolution of No Confidence in State School Superintendent Michael Sentance and is calling for the State Board of Education to terminate him.

“Sentence has been on the job for a year now and his tenure has been a dismal failure,” said Marrianne Hayward, president of AFT. "He has gone out of his way to belittle our teachers and to harm proven programs such as the Alabama Math, Science, Technology Initative and Career Tech.”

Hayward points out that Sentance has no training as an educator and has never been a teacher, principal or local superintendent.

“This is like asking someone to do open heart surgery who never went to medical school,” Hayward said.

Hayward says the future of the 730,000 public school students in Alabama is too important to be turned over to someone unqualified to be state superintendent.

