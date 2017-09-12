Key West Evacuees waiting in Homewood for return

They have nowhere to go until they get a “green light” from the Florida Keys.



Five adults and two pets have found a temporary home far away from Key West with a friend in Homewood, Alabama.



Now they wait, watch the news and share messages on social media with other evacuees who fled Irma as it approached the southern tip of Florida.



“Being on the outside looking in and not really knowing what’s going on is the helpless feeling,” Joanne Martin said as her dog Ralphie sat in her lap in Jean Thornton’s living room.



Thornton, who has property in Key West, urged acquaintances in the days leading up to Irma’s landfall to leave the Keys and take her up on her offer of staying at her house.



Since Friday several Key Westers have passed through.



“I want to get back to my home,” Lou Petrone said. “We all want to go home when we can get in there. Hope it’s soon.”



Petrone has shared his experience and news he has learned from others through his Key West Lou blog.



Social media and sporadic phone calls have filled in the blanks as friends try to determine what has happened at home.



“About 5,500 stayed in Key West. The only outside contact is with landlines and satellite phones,” Thornton said.



The evacuees have monitored updates on the condition of US1, the only road in and out.



They’ve also been told restoring power in the lower keys could take time.



