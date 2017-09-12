New 75 acre shopping center planned for Alabaster

Alabaster city leaders say a new 75-acre shopping center will be big for the city and its residents for several reasons.



It's going to be called District 31 and will be located just off I-65 at exit 238. It will border the southbound lanes, which is opposite from the Colonial Promenade.

"Besides the increase in our tax base, it changes the gateway to our city," said Mayor Marty Handlon. "And that's an exciting thing for us. Because the first impression that people get when they come to our city is Highway 31 when they get off the interstate."



It will feature retail, restaurants, and even office space. It's expected to bring in 100 million dollars a year in sales.



"This is a monumental project that is going to change the face of our city but, along with that it's going to have a major impact on a lot of residents," said Sophie Martin, Alabaster city council.

The biggest of which will be for those people that are selling their property to the developer to make way for the project.

Martin represents them in Ward 1.

"They are now going to have the resources to make a positive lifestyle change that otherwise they wouldn't have," said Martin.



Officials say the developer worked with the residents to make deals. Now that everyone is on board, they can move forward.



"You know this city is growing and it's going to continue to grow and this shopping center is just going to support that effort," said Martin.



