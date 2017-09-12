Bessemer paving scheduled after City Council meeting

The Bessemer City Council finally agreed on a road improvement plan after heated debate.

A lot of people travel on Medical Center Drive in Bessemer. It's a main road around UAB Medical Center West but it’s just an example of roads that needs paving.

Tuesday the Bessemer City Council debated a list of streets to be paved.

Mayor Kenneth Gulley gave the council a list months ago but the council was at odds over what streets should be improved.

Council President Jesse Matthews contends three roads in his district were left off the list.

"Those roads have not been paved in over 30 to 40 years and it's in dire need of being paved, repaved," Matthews said.

Mayor Gulley said the city has a limited amount of money to pave roads.

The list was for $823,000 and the money would come out of a gas tax.

"Infrastructure is a problem all over the United States right now. Its very paramount we get these roads paved," Gulley said.

The council eventually agreed to add more roads. The price tag went up to 1 million dollars. Some of the council will pay for the road work out of their BP settlement funds designated for their district.

"You know politics is always going to play part of it. We are going into an election year next year,” Gulley said.

The clock is ticking here in Bessemer. Winter and cold weather is coming and that will cut down on paving time for all of these projects.



