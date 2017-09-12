Hammer attack victim GoFund Me

A trip to this Winn Dixie grocery store in Tuscaloosa's Five Points community ended with a trip to the emergency room Monday evening for one woman.

The-53 year-old victim was stopped by someone demanding her purse.

They hit her in the face with a hammer when she refused to hand it over.

"Even though she made it through the surgery okay, there's still the possibility of some long term problems with her health," Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner explained.

The crime happened in Tyner's district.

He said a friend of the victim updated him on her condition.

The victim has worked as a secretary at Tidmore Veterinary Hospital on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard in Northport for several years.

Her friends and co-workers are stepping up. They're helping her pay for what could be a long and expensive recovery.

"Just such a sweet and nice lady, we want to do whatever we can to help her out," Bryant Abston told WBRC Tuesday.

They created a GoFund Me page to help pay for her medical bills.

In the meantime, police returned to the crime scene to look at security video in hopes of identifying and arresting her attacker.

