Sideline 2017: Games for Week 3

Week 3 of Sideline is here. Again, we’ve got you covered around central Alabama. We’ll have highlights of 25 games and scores from many more.
We’ve got two good ones for you. Two Top 10 showdowns. One in 7A and the other in 5A.
Hoover @ Spain Park
Our first game of the week is one of the biggest rivalries in Alabama. Hoover at Spain Park. Spain Park beat the Bucs twice in 2015, including in the playoffs on their way to the state title game. Hoover returned the favor last season. The Jags are unbeaten so far in 2017. Hoover’s only loss was to a really tough Grayson, GA team. This should be a good one.
Wenonah @ Briarwood
Our second game of the week is at Briarwood. The top ranked Lions will host Wenonah. The teams split two games last season but Wenonah won the most important one. It was in the playoff semifinals and sent the Dragons to the state title game. Briarwood plays great defense. Wenonah has a great quarterback in Carlos Rogers. This should be a fun match-up.
Tune in to see all the highlights Friday night on WBRC FOX6 Sideline at 10:08 pm.
