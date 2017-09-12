Jill: Remnants of Irma continue to produce clouds, areas of light rain across Central AL

The remnants of Irma continue to produce clouds and areas of drizzle and light rain across central Alabama. The center of the system lifts off to the north gradually through Wednesday. This will keep the chance for passing showers, drizzle and light rain around through the first part of the day tomorrow. Temperatures are topping off in the lower and middle 60s Tuesday and will be slightly warmer tomorrow as the remnants exit.



Tuesday night, the temperatures fall into the middle and upper 50s and the chance for light rain lingers.



There’s a 30 percent chance for showers through the early afternoon hours tomorrow and then drier conditions leading into the evening hours.

Temperatures will top off in the lower 70s, especially south of I-20.



We will end the week with temperatures closer to normal along with mainly dry conditions. Expect lows in the middle 60s and highs in the middle 80s.



Data suggests a shower chance this weekend, especially on Saturday and south. I recommend bringing a poncho if you are going to a college football game, especially down in Auburn just in case it rains. Hopefully the rain doesn’t mess up your tailgating plans. Right now, the chance is 30 percent.



TROPICAL UPDATE: Hurricane Jose has 75 mph winds and is moving east at 5 mph. Jose is located at least 500 miles north of the Virgin Islands and is forecast to make a counterclockwise loop around that area of the Atlantic through the weekend. There is a very weak steering current as of now which keeps Jose around. Jose if forecast to weaken to a tropical storm and then strengthen back to a hurricane during this tracking process.



