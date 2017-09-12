Evacuated FL family receives warm hospitality from AL family

Alabama is known for Southern hospitality, and one Chilton County family's act of kindness is making its rounds online.



Chelsey Tokan and her family evacuated from Ft. Myers, Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma and traveled to Clanton, Alabama.

Tokan posted on Facebook that they went inside Walmart to get a few things for their stay. When they came back outside, there was a note on their windshield. Inside, she found a handwritten note, gift card and invitation for church the next morning.



The note read: "Just a little something to let you know we are praying for you during this time. If you're still in town tomorrow morning, we would love to welcome you with free coffee and a life-giving message. - The Lynn Family."



The family accepted the invitation to New Life Community Church the next day, where they say they continued to be covered in love and support. They got to meet the Lynn family briefly. She says the Lynn family didn't feel like they did much, but Tokan says it was more than enough.



Tokan says she can't say thank you enough to the people of Alabama for the hospitality and thoughtfulness during such a stressful time.



Tokan and her family went back to Florida Tuesday morning. No word on if Hurricane Irma affected their home.

