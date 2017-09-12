Man charged with attempted murder of Pelham police officers

Pelham police conducted a traffic stop Monday night that went south quickly.

Police pulled over 38-year-old John Arden Mason on Valleydale Road for inoperable tail lights. Police say after they stopped Mason, they learned he was wanted on domestic violence charges in Bessemer.

Mason sped away during the traffic stop, starting a high-speed chase with officers that ended in Lowe's parking lot.

Police say Mason fired a gun at them several times while running away on foot. Hoover police and one of their K-9 officers were able to apprehend Mason.

"First and foremost, I'm relieved no officers and no members of the public were injured in this incident," said Pelham Police Cheif Larry Palmer. "This is a true example of why no traffic stop should be called 'routine.' Our officers put their lives on the line every time they report to work."

Mason is charged with two counts of attempted murder, attempting to elude, obstruction of justice, carrying a pistol without a license and second-degree possession of marijuana.

Bond is set at $137,000 for Mason, who was out on bond for a different charge at the time of this arrest.

