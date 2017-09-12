Jill: Remnants of Irma will keep it cool, cloudy with showers at times today

Irma has lost all tropical characteristics and is simply an area of low pressure now that will track across the state in a northwesterly fashion today. This will keep the chance for passing showers, drizzle and light rain around through Wednesday morning.

Clouds and showers will keep temperatures down again today and highs in the middle 60s.



Tonight, the temperatures fall into the middle and upper 50s and the chance for light rain lingers.



There’s a 30% chance for showers before noon otherwise it will be dry the second part of the day. It will be warmer too but still below normal, highs in the lower 70s.



We will end the week with temperatures closer to normal along with mainly dry conditions. Expect lows in the middle 60s and highs in the middle 80s.



Unfortunately, new data suggests showers in the forecast on Saturday so that means you should bring the poncho if you are going to a college football game, especially down in Auburn just in case it rains.



On Sunday, the weather looks drier. Temperatures will be closer to normal, if not slightly above through the weekend.



TROPICAL UPDATE:

Hurricane Jose has 75 mph winds and moving east at 5 mph and located at least 500 miles north of the Virgin Islands and is forecast to make a counterclockwise loop around that area of the Atlantic through the weekend. There is a very weak steering current as of now which keeps Jose around.

Jose if forecast to weaken to a tropical storm and then strengthen back to a hurricane during this tracking process.



