On Your Side Investigation: Why many property crimes go unsolved

Birmingham resident Greg McKay has beefed up security at the North Crestwood home he shares with his wife. McKay said his home has been hit at least four times in seven years, including three car break-ins and an overnight prowler McKay said walked through the back gate and onto his deck.

"That's when we got the cameras put in and the sensors put on the back gate," McKay said.

All told, McKay said he spent $4,000 on the alarm and video surveillance system. Even though no arrests were made in any of the incidents at his home, McKay said the extra security has helped him feel safer.

Non-violent property crimes make up 85 percent of all crimes reported in Alabama, but less than a quarter of these cases were solved in 2016, according to the latest crime statistics from ALEA.

In 2016, only 22 percent of property crimes resulted in someone facing criminal charges. That included a clearance rate of 15 percent for burglaries and 23 percent of theft cases.

Birmingham Police Lt. Sean Edwards said a quality alarm system with video surveillance is a sound investment and can be a huge tool for detectives that investigate property crimes.

"It's a great way to help us expedite the investigation when we need some leads," said Edwards.

Police often use the surveillance images of suspects on social media, which can increase the odds of an arrest.

"A lot of people call in and say 'hey I recognize that guy' and so that helps us out tremendously," Edwards said.

The odds are long that a property crime will be cleared, but even longer that the stolen property will be recovered. According to data from ALEA, only 17 percent of all stolen property was recovered in 2016. The type of property that saw the largest percentage recovered was locally stolen vehicles, with 39 percent recovered. Stolen currency had the lowest recovery rate at one percent.

Even though he filed police reports, McKay did not get any of his stolen property back, which included a car stereo and a GPS.

Edwards said it's helpful when people have serial numbers for the stolen items, which can be hard to track down. He said stolen items often end up in drug houses or pawn shops. With vehicles, thieves often take them to chop shops or crush them and sell the parts to scrap yards.

"We ask them to be patient with us, sometime it's like looking for a needle in a haystack," Edwards said.

That's why any bit of extra information about the items stolen or suspect description could help investigators clear the case.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.