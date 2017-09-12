Tuscaloosa Texaco station hit by vehicle

The owner of a Tuscaloosa Texaco station on Skyland Blvd. says he plans for the store to be open Tuesday, after it was hit by a vehicle in the early morning hours.



No one was injured when the car hit the front of the store at approximately 1:45 a.m. The store owner says the driver of the vehicle ran off Skyland Blvd. and into the building. The store was not open at the time.



The station is located near Interstate 20/59 at exit 76.



