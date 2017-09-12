Woman attacked with hammer outside Tuscaloosa grocery store

Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating after a woman was attacked with a hammer. (WBRC Video)

Tuscaloosa police expect to release more details Tuesday about a woman attacked with a hammer outside a grocery store.

A TPD spokesperson confirms it happened Tuesday evening, outside the Winn-Dixie in the Five Points area.

The woman went to the hospital for treatment.

There have been no arrests in the case.

