Woman attacked with hammer outside Tuscaloosa grocery store

Tuscaloosa police expect to release more details Tuesday about a woman attacked with a hammer outside a grocery store.
A TPD spokesperson confirms it happened Tuesday evening, outside the Winn-Dixie in the Five Points area.
The woman went to the hospital for treatment.
There have been no arrests in the case.
