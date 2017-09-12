Mickey: Light rain today from tropical depression Irma

We begin the morning with wet roadways, but the wind speeds aren't too bad. Irma is now a tropical depression, so all tropical storm warnings have been lifted for east Alabama.

Don't forget your umbrella this morning, and look out for slick spots on the roadways.

Look for light rain to continue today, especially into our northwestern counties, and beginning to taper off for our southeastern counties. The clouds and rainfall are expected to give us another cool day, with highs staying in the low 60s to upper 50s.

We could see winds pick up in some areas this afternoon, but I don't believe we will see further wind damage.

Our light rainfall should begin tapering off tonight, with lows near 57 and SW winds around 10 mph.

Wednesday will likely be an overcast day with a slight chance of showers in the northwestern corner of the state. Look for highs in the low 70s and S winds around 10 mph.

Look for skies to clear on Thursday, and warmer air with a slight chance of showers are in the forecast through the weekend.

What about Jose? Jose is expected to literally do circles in the Atlantic and then weaken to a category one hurricane. The storm is then likely to move northwest and near the Atlantic Coast. Updates are available on our WBRC First Alert weather app.

