Cullman rest stop turns into safe haven for Irma evacuees

Evacuees from all over Florida have stopped at a Cullman rest stop on their long drive to find shelter.

Hundreds of people have volunteered and donated to help anyone passing through. They are given a hot meal, toiletries and shelter.

It all started Saturday when a local fire department heard that there were about 30 cars of evacuees and their families at the rest stop sleeping in their cars. People all over north Alabama stepped in to help.



Rhonda Hagemore is the organizer and she says they have found places for 200 people to stay.

"We have fed probably about 4,000 people now and gave them supplies for the road," Hagemore said.

If you would like to donate, they are taking donations at the rest stop. Anything that is leftover after the evacuees return home will be driven down to Florida to help anyone else in need.

