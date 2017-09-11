Residents ask for remaining Green Pond Water board to resign

Residents unhappy with the Green pond water system expressed their concerns in a meeting Monday night.

Two employees and the board president were arrested in an embezzlement investigation.

The new water superintendent who replaced the former one charged with felony theft said he makes sure the water board votes on all his requests before spending large amounts of money.

Despite the board's efforts to be transparent in the meeting, there were still a lot of things they couldn't say due to the investigation.



Some customers have started a petition asking for the resignation of the remaining board members, since they are dissatisfied with how finances were misused previously.

“Well we're looking for accountability, some oversight, we want to make sure our money is being spent the way it should be. We are still wondering why some of them are still here. We thought a clean slate might be the best thing to do,” said Christopher Moore, a concerned citizen.

The board also agreed to suspend any water rate increases they had planned to vote on at least for a year.

