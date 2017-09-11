Woodstock Mayor talks local impact of first ever music festival

The town of Woodstock is hosting it's very first Woodstock Festival with nearly 14 acts lined up for next Saturday.

The Woodstock Music Festival is something the Mayor Jeff Dodson hopes will bring new visitors and developments to their city.

He plans to make it a signature event for the town.

On top of the musical acts, there will be at least 50 retail and food vendors at the festival, many of them local.



Although the festival is free, the Mayor said they've been selling shirts and all the proceeds will go to a new senior center they are building, a new sports complex, a suicide prevention program as well as other initiatives.



Dodson said the festival is already gaining a lot of global buzz.



“We've had response from 20 states and 5 countries including England, Ireland, Denmark, Australia. We're a town of less than 2-thousand, I don't know of any town that I know of is about to pull off what we are doing here,” said Dodson.



The Woodstock Festival will be held at Holiday Raceway, September 23rd, 10 a.m. to midnight.



