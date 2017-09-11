FIRST ALERT: Irma weakens to Tropical Depression

The tropical storm warning has been cancelled. There is a wind advisory for the area overnight. Irma is now a tropical depression with maximum winds of 35 miles per hour. The system continue to track northwest toward Alabama.

This will mean additional rain overnight with the possibility of some winds gusting up to 30 mph. Expect the blustery conditions to continue through early Tuesday morning. The morning commute will be wet with rain chances around 70 percent. Expect temperatures to remain in the upper 50s with highs Tuesday in the mid 60s.

Spotty showers will continue on Wednesday with sunshine returning to the forecast Thursday and Friday.

