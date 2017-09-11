Anniston residents find shelter from Irma

Shelter from the storm. That's what Morrise Britt and several others found at the Carver Community Center in Anniston.

“This place here is like home. They treat you right,” he said, standing in a room filled with cots, waiting for visitors to occupy them.

Sunday, city leaders decided to open it as a storm shelter for the homeless or anyone else.

“We don't question it. Who comes, comes. Many times people may come just because they know we usually have a hot meal,” said Diane Smith, with the North American Mission Board.

Hot meals readily provided by the community and also snacks like those delivered by members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Monday.

"We've been charged by our international office to help with hurricane relief,” said Tiffphanie Hall.

“And I said this is a chance to help in our area. These are people in our community,” she says.

Their impromptu donation brought tears to Smith's eyes. “If we all did it and gave a little, the community would have a lot."

She sees the difference the center makes for those in need. “Not only are they getting a meal, it's a community,” Smith says. "These are their friends that are there and they can sit and talk with them and so here, it's the same thing."

Britt is fortunate for a place to lay his head. “I love it. At least someone here care about people. They care."

