Paraplegic man missing from Winfield

A Winfield man has been reported missing since September 1.

33-year-old Timothy Wayne Masters was last seen at his home around 12 p.m.

He is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and in a wheelchair.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Winfield Police Department at 205-570-4950 or call 911.

