Paraplegic man found safe in Dora

By Chelsea Pruitt, Digital Content Producer
Timothy Wayne Masters (Source: Winfield Police Department) Timothy Wayne Masters (Source: Winfield Police Department)
WINFIELD, AL (WBRC) -

33-year-old Timothy Wayne Masters was last seen at his home around 12 p.m.

He is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and in a wheelchair.

Masters was found safe Tuesday in Dora by Dora police. 

