Tuscaloosa 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Tuscaloosa firefighters showed their support for first responders and others who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks 16 years ago Monday.

Firefighters stood in front of the flag pole outside Fire Station One in downtown Tuscaloosa.

The American flag was lowered to half staff.

Lt. Jeff Woods was one of the men who stood at attention today.

He was in firefighter rookie school when many firefighters died after the World Trade Center came crashing down on them.

Woods says that memory stays with him today.

"Watching what those guys did are true American heroes. I mean these guys risked everything. They go in everyday and people say. That's our job. Well these guys showed that day what it is to be a fireman, a first responder itself," Woods told WBRC.

Every Tuscaloosa City fire station participated in Monday's 9/11 remembrance ceremony.

