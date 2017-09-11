President Trump approves disaster declaration for Alabama

The following is a press release from the office of Governor Kay Ivey:

President Donald J. Trump on Monday approved Governor Kay Ivey’s request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for the State of Alabama. The President declared that an emergency exists in the State of Alabama and ordered Federal assistance to supplement existing response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Irma beginning on September 8, 2017, and continuing.

Governor Ivey, during a phone call with the President Sunday, requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration to assist the State of Alabama in Hurricane Irma relief efforts.

“In a phone call on Sunday, President Donald Trump promised me that he ‘had Alabama’s back’ and in approving our request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration, the President has proven to be a man of his word,” Governor Ivey said. “He and his team are doing a tremendous job managing this disaster in several states, and I am thankful for their hard work on behalf of Alabama, and their willingness to quickly approve our request.”

The Emergency Declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts. The Federal assistance will help alleviate the tremendous task of local relief efforts. It will also provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures authorized under title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives, protect property, and ensure public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in 67 counties and the Poarch Creek Indian Tribe in the State of Alabama.

FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide, at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding.

Brock Long, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Warren J. Riley as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.