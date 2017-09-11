President Trump approves disaster declaration for Alabama

A Winfield man has been reported missing since September 1.More >>
Tuscaloosa firefighters showed their support for first responders and others who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks 16 years ago Monday.
President Trump approved Governor Kay Ivey's request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for the State of Alabama.
The Alabama Power company is pretty much in a wait and see mode right now watching the progress of Hurricane Irma. The power utility knows the storm packed a powerful punch in Florida, but the great unknown is how much damage we could see in Alabama.
Birmingham's Fire Department is on alert for any weather damage due to Irma. A SWIFT Alert has been declared. SWIFT Alert stands for snow, winds, ice, flood and tornadoes.
