Birmingham Fire Department on alert during Irma

Birmingham’s Fire Department is on alert for any weather damage due to Irma.

A SWIFT Alert has been declared. SWIFT Alert stands for snow, winds, ice, flood and tornadoes.

It was activated Monday by the city for the first time since a snow event earlier this year. An alert means Birmingham community shelters are open.

Capt. Harold Watson checked out the Pratt City Community shelter to be sure it's ready. "We also monitor the weather for any type of threat or type of incident that could cause citizens to I guess to come here for shelter that is," Watson said.

Birmingham could see a lot of rain. Flooding has been a major problem this year across the area. The fire departments water rescue teams have flat bottom boats stationed around the city to move to any area if they are needed. Watson says motorist need to be very aware if flooding occurs.

"If you have no need to get out today, don't do it and if you see the rising waters, don’t attempt to drive through those waters because your car can stall and you will end up calling 911," Watson said.

The biggest concern remains strong winds blowing down trees and powerlines in the city. Birmingham firefighters have been told with the SWIFT Alert be sure their family is protected and taken care of because their services may be needed for the next couple of days.

