Birmingham Fire Department on alert during Irma

The Alabama Power company is pretty much in a wait and see mode right now watching the progress of Hurricane Irma. The power utility knows the storm packed a powerful punch in Florida, but the great unknown is how much damage we could see in Alabama.
Birmingham's Fire Department is on alert for any weather damage due to Irma. A SWIFT Alert has been declared. SWIFT Alert stands for snow, winds, ice, flood and tornadoes.
Because of Tropical Storm Warnings issued ahead of Hurricane Irma, many school systems have decided to close on Monday and/or Tuesday.
Governor Kay Ivey signed Executive Order 711 extending the deadline to register to vote in the Republican Primary Run-off Election for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat.
The heavy rainfall and gusty winds from Irma are tracking now through Alabama.
