Alabama Power prepared to assist Florida after Irma

The Alabama Power company is pretty much in a wait and see mode right now watching the progress of Hurricane Irma. The power utility knows the storm packed a powerful punch in Florida, but the great unknown is how much damage we could see in Alabama.

Alabama Power has not staged any of its trucks in key spots just yet around the state because they don't know the extent of the damage. There is about 45,000 people without power - mostly in the eastern area of the state around Auburn and Eufaula. Again that is mostly in the southeastern part of the state.

Alabama Power will continue to make assessments of the damage and monitor lake levels to help reduce chances of flooding. Once the damage is determined, Alabama Power will be able to roll crews to restore power where it’s needed.

"Our game plan is simply to be prepared and make sure in the event of any sort of damages, outages, etcetera, etcetera. We are in position to respond as quickly as possible,” Keisha Sharpe with Alabama Power Company said. The utility will assess the damage Tuesday. If their customers are taken care of here in Alabama, they are prepared to move crews to Florida to help with that big and long restoration process.

A reminder: Stay away from downed power lines. Alabama Power customers can go to alabamapower.com to report any power outages and to keep up with the latest weather information. Customers can also call 1-800-245-2244.

